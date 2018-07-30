Exclusive: ‘Indecent Proposal’ Remake in the Works from ‘Snow White’ Screenwriter

0

The Girl on the Train scribe Erin Cressida Wilson has been hired to write a remake of the 1993 drama Indecent Proposal for Paramount Players, Collider has exclusively learned.

Adrian Lyne directed the original film, which starred Robert Redford as a lonely billionaire who offers a young married couple (played by Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson) one million dollars to spend a romantic evening with Moore’s character. The erotic encounter has devastating consequences for the couple’s relationship, which is never the same again.

Indecent Proposal was a massive box office success when it was first released, taking in $266 million worldwide, and prompting millions of couples to wonder what they’d do if presented with the same scenario. Oddly enough, it was also nominated for seven Razzie Awards, “winning” three, including Worst Picture.

Now before I continue, allow me to be crystal clear — I have no idea how Wilson plans to update Indecent Proposal or what her take is, but given the fact that the project is in development at Paramount Players instead of Paramount proper, I imagine the leads will be aged down. After all, Redford was 56 years old when the original film hit theaters, and these days, there are a lot of young billionaires out there — particularly in Silicon Valley and the surrounding area. Hell, an interesting twist would be to make the billionaire a woman, regardless of whether she’s trying to seduce a man or his wife/girlfriend. Interestingly enough, many years ago, I’d heard that Paramount was considering an Indecent Proposal remake with diverse leads, which would be another intriguing way to tweak the material. The studio could still go that way, I’m just not prepared to report which direction this remake will go, one way or the other. And don’t forget that in Jack Engelhard‘s original novel, the billionaire was Arab and the cuckolded husband was Jewish, which added another rich thematic layer to the story.

Wilson is a veteran screenwriter whose credits include the Emily Blunt thriller The Girl on the Train and the Nicole Kidman drama Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus. She also wrote Jason Reitman‘s dramedy Men, Women & Children and Atom Egoyan‘s drama Chloe.

Disney recently hired Wilson to write its live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and she’s also writing an Amblin project for producer Marc Platt, who worked with her on Snow White and The Girl on the Train. Additionally, Wilson is developing a pilot for Sony Pictures Television. She’s represented by CAA, Art/Work Entertainment and attorneys Nancy A. Rose and Joe Dapello.