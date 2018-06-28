‘Indiana Jones 5’ Will Miss Its 2020 Release Date

0

It was looking like Indiana Jones 5 would be Steven Spielberg’s next film, but now the director’s dance card has changed. We reported earlier today that Jonathan Kasdan was replacing David Koepp to write the screenplay, and it looks like while those changes are happening, it’s going to take a little longer for Indiana Jones to return to theaters.

According to Variety, “filming was supposed to begin in April of 2019 in the United Kingdom, but sources close to the production say that shooting will no longer start next spring and will have to be pushed back by months, if not a year,” because the lead creatives aren’t happy with the current state of the script. However, Spielberg and star Harrison Ford remain committed to a fifth outing with Indiana Jones.

Where this leaves Indiana Jones 5 is in a bit of limbo since we don’t know when the script will be ready, and while Disney hasn’t officially changed the date yet, I have to imagine that will be coming sooner rather than later if the crew has already been informed of the delay on the project.

For his part, Spielberg is likely to turn his full attention now to West Side Story. Variety reports he’s on pre-production of the remake of the musical. Personally, I feel like this is the better decision for everyone involved. Indiana Jones is a risky proposition, so you may as well try to make sure you get the script right before filming, and West Side Story could use a bit of an update (I love the original, but it is a bit cringeworthy to see the whitewashing of the Puerto Rican characters). Spielberg also has given up The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara with Mark Rylance. As for Ford, he’ll next be heard as part of the voice cast of The Secret Life of Pets 2.