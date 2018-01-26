‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Be Steven Spielberg’s Next Film, Followed by ‘West Side Story’

0

With a filmmaker as prolific and perennially busy as Steven Spielberg, sometimes it’s tough to keep track of all of his many projects and the order they may (or may not) be released. We recently reported that Spielberg had narrowed down his next project to two possibilities: West Side Story and Indiana Jones 5. Then, just earlier today, news broke that Spielberg is already looking to cast West Side Story, suggesting that just maybe this classic musical remake would be the next in line.

But as THR reports, that’s not the case. Their sources indicate that Spielberg will move ahead with Indiana Jones 5 before going into production on West Side Story. The plan is to start principal photography in 2019 for the Harrison Ford-starring franchise features ahead of its planned July 10, 2020 release date. The Untitled Indiana Jones Project comes more than 10 years after its previous installment, the much maligned (and deservedly so) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Be careful what you wish for with a new installment, but getting it out of the way sooner than later is probably a good move; Ford will celebrate his 77th birthday next year and is likely a bit anxious to wrap up his other famous film franchise in a big way.

Spielberg is reportedly taking his time in casting West Side Story in order to cast the pitch-perfect actors for the musical movie. The process, as you might have guessed, is all-or-nothing for Spielberg, who recently shelved The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara when the veteran filmmaker couldn’t find a child actor that fit the bill. Casting West Side Story should be easier, with the cast of Indiana Jones 5 easier still with Ford anchoring the cast.

But things could still change in the next couple of years. THR also says there’s a slim chance that a smaller film could sneak in before Indy kicks off next year. In the meantime, Spielberg’s latest film Ready Player One will open in theaters on March 30th.