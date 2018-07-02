Movie Talk: Breaking Down the ‘Indiana Jones 5′ News and the Weekend Box Office

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:
- Multiple outlets are reporting the almost 60% drop in box office for Jurassic World; Fallen Kingdom in its second weekend of release. They also cite the surprisingly positive box office results for Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Uncle Drew.
- Collider’s Jeff Sneider and Frosty Weintraub are reporting that Jon Kasdan has replaced David Koepp as the writer for Indiana Jones 5. The film’s release has been pushed back to 2020.
- Variety is reporting that Rebecca Ferguson is in talks to join Ewan McGregor in The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep as the villainous Rose the Hat.
- Variety is reporting that Greta Gerwig‘s next directing project will be an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women with Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirsie Ronan, and Timothy Chalamet set to star.
- Deadline reports that Jim Carrey in in final talks to star as Robotnik aka Doctor Eggman in the live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
- Live Twitter Questions