‘Indiana Jones 5’ Delayed a Year; Disney Shifts ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’, ‘Gigantic’ and More

Disney decided to drop a release date bombshell today with new dates for a slew of major upcoming projects. We’ve already brought you the breaking news regarding release dates for Frozen 2, The Lion King, and of course Star Wars: Episode IX, but there are plenty of other films of note. Briefly:

Indiana Jones 5 has been delayed a year from July 2019 to July 10, 2020.

has been delayed a year from July 2019 to July 10, 2020. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has been pushed back from March 9, 2018 to November 21, 2018.

has been pushed back from March 9, 2018 to November 21, 2018. A Wrinkle in Time will now open a month earlier, on March 9, 2018 instead of April 6, 2018.

will now open a month earlier, on March 9, 2018 instead of April 6, 2018. Disney Animation’s Gigantic has been delayed a full two years from November 21, 2018 to November 25, 2020.

has been delayed a full two years from November 21, 2018 to November 25, 2020. The live-action comedy Magic Camp will open in theaters on April 6, 2018.

will open in theaters on April 6, 2018. An untitled Marvel movie has been pushed from July 10, 2020 to August 7, 2020.

Two new Untitled Disney Live-Action films have been set for release on April 3, 2020 and March 12, 2021.

A new Untitled Pixar movie is now dated for June 18, 2021

An untitled Disney Animation movie has been pushed a year from November 25, 2020 to November 24, 2021.

The biggest news here is the delay of Indiana Jones 5, which is officially untitled. Steven Spielberg is set to direct, Harrison Ford is set to star, and David Koepp (Spider-Man, Jurassic Park) is apparently pretty far along in the scripting phase. The issue, however, is that Spielberg has decided to sneak in one more movie first. The filmmaker is currently in post-production on the sci-fi epic Ready Player One, opening in March 2018, and he had been prepping the religious drama The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara as his next film with Tony Kushner (Lincoln) penning the script and Mark Rylance starring. However, Spielberg is now squeezing in the timely “freedom of the press” drama The Post with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, about the Watergate tapes.

That 20th Century Fox film has been given a December 2017 release date and Spielberg will begin shooting imminently, but since that means he’ll be in post-production the rest of the year, likely busy with awards season duties, and finishing post on Ready Player One, the drama The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara has likely been pushed to start production sometime in late spring or summer 2018. Which subsequently pushes Indiana Jones 5’s filming date back, thus the release date change here.

The other big announcement is that Gigantic, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ twist on the Jack and the Beanstalk tale, has been delayed a full two years. This doesn’t bode well for the current creative state of the film, which is being directed by Nathan Greno and Captain Marvel and Inside Out co-writer Meg LeFauve. But keep in mind that Frozen went through a rough creative period itself before becoming the modern day classic that it is.