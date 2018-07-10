Disney Pushes ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Back a Year, Sets ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Maleficent 2’

0

Disney’s shuffling their early 2020s release date calendar, which comes with some lengthy delays, surprising moves up in schedule, and even new dates we’re seeing for the first time. Here’s what we’ve got:

Indiana Jones 5, the unofficial title at the moment, was previously set for July 10, 2020 but will now open almost a year later on July 9, 2021. It was recently reported that Indy would be missing the original date since screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan was replacing David Koepp on the screenplay; the creative team was supposedly unhappy with the current state of the script. Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg are still committed to the project last we heard, though the Oscar-winning director will now turn his full attention to the West Side Story feature musical, on which he’s in pre-production.

Also in 2021, an untitled Marvel movie makes a big leap from July 30th all the way up to February 12th, which is a pretty big chunk of time to be carving off an MCU production schedule. Anyone want to speculate as to what title this is?

In 2019, Disney will release their hopeful franchise starter Jungle Cruise on October 11th. In 2020, Disney’s long-awaited sequel to Maleficent arrives on May 29th.

A little closer on the calendar is this year’s release, Mary Poppins Returns, which moves up from Christmas Day to December 19th. Also Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is now simply titled Ralph Breaks the Internet, since Disney has apparently listened to the many jabs about that unwieldy title. The family-friendly sequel opens November 21st, as scheduled.

Here’s a look at the update Disney release dates:

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET is the updated title of previous RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK IT RALPH 2 dated on 11/21/18

MARY POPPINS RETURNS previously dated on 12/25/18 moves to 12/19/18

JUNGLE CRUISE is the updated title of previous UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION dated on 10/4/19, and moves to 10/11/19

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION previously dated on 11/8/19 is removed from schedule

MALEFICENT 2 is the updated title of previous UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION dated on 5/29/20

UNTITLED INDIANA JONES previously dated on 7/10/20 moves to 7/9/21

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION previously dated on 7/9/21 moves to 7/30/21

UNTITLED MARVEL previously dated on 7/30/21 moves to 2/12/21