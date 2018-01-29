Movie Talk: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Next for Spielberg; Box Office Rundown

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Jon Schnepp, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:
- According to Deadline, Mike Flanagan has been tapped to direct The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. Flanagan will also rewrite the script originally adapted by Akiva Goldsman.
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Indiana Jones 5 and a West Side Story remake will be Steven Spielberg’s next couple of films.
- Box Office Report: With an estimated $23.5 million Maze Runner: The Death Cure took the No 1 spot in its first weekend at the box office.
- A trailer for Netflix’s The Ritual was released focusing on a group of college friends reunite for a trip to the forest, but encounter a menacing presence in the woods that’s stalking them.
- A new trailer for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again was released where Sophie learns about her mother’s past while pregnant.
- Mail Bag: What is it about a film that makes it worthy of a theatrical experience? On the flip side, why “should” some films be seen at home on Netflix or Hulu?
- Live Twitter Questions