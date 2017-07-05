Where Are the Infinity Stones? Keeping Up with the MCU’s Six Most Powerful Artifacts

0

The Infinity Stones are the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big McGuffin. They’ve been present ever since the Tesseract was introduced into the series, but they were officially introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy when The Collector explained that before the universe first began, there were six singularities. These six singuarlities were then condensed into concentrated ingots. Whoever controls all six stones and wields them using the Infinity Gauntlet has the power to reshape reality.

So where are the stones and what exactly do they do? With Avengers: Infinity War less than a year away, we’re running down what we know about the Infinity Stones in the MCU thus far.