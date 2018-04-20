Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Could Score the Biggest Opening Weekend Of All Time

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:
- Two new Avengers: Infinity War clips were released over the last two days that feature Shuri, Vision and Bruce Banner in one scene and Black Widow and Captain Amrica fighting two members of Thanos’s Black Order in another.
- Variety is reporting that the opening weekend for Avengers: Infinity War is tracking now between $190 million and $235 million-plus with the possibility to go even higher.
- Dreamworks Animation announced that Guillermo del Toro has signed a multi-year exclusive deal to write, produce, and direct animated family films for the studio.
- Variety is reporting that Sony Pictures and Mattel have tapped the Aaron Nee and Adam Nee to direct the Masters of the Universe reboot.
- Variety reports that Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is stepping in to direct Ubisoft’s The Division starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.
- The Playlist reports that World War Z 2 will not be shooting in the fall now and that David Fincher will be focusing on shooting Mindhunter Season 2.
- Live Twitter Questions