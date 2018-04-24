‘Infinity War’ Tracking for Massive $225+ Million Opening Weekend

0

Marvel’s about to make some big-time bank, y’all. The box office predictions for Avengers: Infinity War just keep crawling upwards, and considering the MCU epic was already on track to be one of the biggest blockbuster openings of all time, that’s quite a feat.

Per Variety, the latest tracking numbers have Infinity War eyeing debut weekend of $225 million to $245 million domestically, with a possibility of crossing the $250 million mark. Should it fall into the end of that range, Infinity War could become the biggest debut of all time.

For now, that title belongs to another Disney join, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened in 2015 to a staggering $247.96 million, and went on to gross just shy of $1 billion domestically and more than $2 billion worldwide. Last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi holds down the No. 2 spot with a $220 million opening. That film went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Much like The Force Awakens, Infinity War has years of build up behind it, the first half of a two-part Avengers arc that acts as the culmination for a decade of films at Marvel Studios. Regardless of whether the superhero epic can top Star Wars numbers, the film is on track to become one of just five other films that have crossed the $200 million opening mark. Four of those films come from Disney (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Avengers, and Black Panther), with Jurassic World standing as the odd-man-out.

If you want to see how Infinity War‘s tracking stands up, you can check out the full Top 10 highest box office debuts below.

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $247,966,675

2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $220,009,584

3. Jurassic World – $208,806,270

4. Marvel’s The Avengers – $207,438,708

5. Black Panther – $202,003,951

6. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $191,271,109

7. Captain America: Civil War – $179,139,142

8. Beauty and the Beast (2017) – $174,750,616

9. Iron Man 3 – $174,144,585

10. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – $169,189,427

We’ll have to wait and see if Infinity War‘s epic scope and event status can launch it to the top of the list, but it’s pretty much a guarantee that this one’s going to break some records.