Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars Perform a Musical Number on ‘The Tonight Show’

In Avengers: Infinity War, the title team faces a real threat from Thanos (Josh Brolin), like an end-of-the-world-if-not-the-universe type of threat. But just because life as we know it may be ending, that doesn’t mean the gang can’t get together for a musical number now and then, right? Well that’s just what they did on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a clever twist on the classic Brady Bunch theme.

Joining in the sing-along are Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie, and perhaps even a surprise appearance from Tom Hiddleston,

Also starring Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Paul Bettany, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Sebastian Stan, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke, Avengers: Infinity War opens tomorrow.

See the Avengers come together in song below:

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War sing their own version of “The Brady Bunch” theme song, “The Marvel Bunch.” As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artefacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

