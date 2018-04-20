First ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clips Reveal the Funny and Fighting Sides of the MCU Heroes

0

The first clips from Anthony and Joe Russo‘s anticipated Avengers: Infinity War are starting to emerge ahead of the film’s release next week. Granted, they’re embedded within morning talk shows like ABC’s Good Morning America, itself in the thrall of Marvel’s parent company Disney, but they still offer solid teases for the varying tones of the superheroic and cinematic event.

One such tone is that of Letitia Wright‘s precocious Shuri, who continues her charming and disarming ways after being introduced to acclaim in Black Panther. This time, she’s going toe to toe with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and takes him to task for his oversights regarding Vision (Paul Bettany). The other clip is more action-focused; it sees Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) teaming up to take on Thanos’ Black Order, along with a surprise ally.

Check out the first clip below featuring Shuri and Banner:

And now, a glimpse of the fights that are to come:

As for Shuri, who continues to be a fan-favorite, I’m glad to see that the script backs up her status as “the smartest person in the world” and I can’t wait to see where they take her character from here. Vision, however, is at the mercy of the scientists, but this scene is likely part of the meeting of the minds between the Avengers and the Wakandans before Thanos’ crew savagely tries to rip the stone from his synthetic skull.

As for the Black Order scene … well … let’s just say there’s probably a lot more going on in the periphery of this particular fight sequence. It looks like Thanos’ Black Order general Corvus Glaive is grievously wounded in this sequence, requiring Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) to come to his rescue. That’s odd for any of you who know a thing or two about Glaive, but I’m sure hopeful it’ll make more sense in the context of the full scene.

As for Avengers: Infinity War, a bunch of cast members will be showing up on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! all next week, including Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Paul Bettany, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke. Absent from this list: Jeremy Renner.