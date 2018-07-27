Watch: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scene Finds the Guardians Bickering

0

It seems like just yesterday that we were all waiting to see what surprises Avengers: Infinity War held in store, and now the film’s coming out on home video. The Marvel Studios sequel will be available on Digital HD on July 31st and on Blu-ray on August 14th, and with those releases comes a bevy of bonus features, including deleted scenes. In anticipation of that release, the first Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene has landed online, and it finds Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) bickering after the Guardians’ first confrontation with Thanos (Josh Brolin)—which also marked the disappearance of Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

It’s a pretty funny scene involving Quil’s Zune and the song “New York Groove,” but it’s also easy to see why it was cut. With a runtime as bloated as Infinity War’s, and so many characters to service, a short scene such as this—which serves no major plot purpose really—can be removed without any serious repercussions. But that’s what’s so great about physical media—we get to experience these scenes anyway.

Check out the Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene below via EW, which is one of four deleted and extended scenes in total that will appear on the Blu-ray.