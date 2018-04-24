The Russo Brothers on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scenes and Giving the Cast Fake Scripts

0

Like all of you, I couldn’t be more excited to see Avengers: Infinity War. As a huge fan of what the Russo Brothers did on Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, my expectations for Infinity War are probably a bit too lofty, but if anyone can pull this colossal movie off it’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and Kevin Feige with his amazing producing team at Marvel Studios.

With the movie set to world premiere tonight in Hollywood, Marvel and Disney held a massive press junket over the weekend with the stars and filmmakers here in Los Angeles. Since no one has seen the movie yet, doing the interviews was a bit unusual, so when I sat down with Joe and Anthony Russo yesterday, I used my time to ask questions I knew they could answer.

During the interview, I the Russo Brothers talked about how they gave the cast fake scripts to try and prevent spoilers from getting out, if the script changed a lot during the development process, what it was like shooting the film using only IMAX cameras, which MCU actor ruined the most takes from laughing, deleted scenes, which MCU actor always wants another take, future projects, if they’d consider making another Marvel movie, juggling the various tones and character interpretations from the previous movies, and so much more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Avengers: Infinity War stars Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.

Finally, if you missed what the Russo brothers told me yesterday about how Avengers 4 will be longer than Infinity War and how many post-credits scenes Avengers: Infinity War has click here to check it out.

Russo Brothers:

How have they been doing all these interviews without saying anything?

Joe talks about how they gave the cast fake scripts.

How did the script change during the development process?

How much did they want to punch the wall when they heard about Fox and Marvel possibly merging with all the characters that could have been in the movie?

Was Infinity War the hardest film they’ve made at Marvel?

What was it like shooting the entire film in IMAX?

How many VFX shots do they have in the film?

How many IMAX cameras did they have on set when shooting the films?

Which MCU actor ruined the most takes from laughing?

Which movie that they made at Marvel changed the most from script to screen?

How many minutes of Infinity War deleted scenes do they have for the Blu-ray?

Would they do an extended cut?

Which actor in the MCU always wants another take?

Future project talk and would they consider making another Marvel movie?

How as it juggling the various tones and character interpretations from the previous movies?

