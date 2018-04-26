‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Post-Credit Scene, Explained

0

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War concludes with one hell of a bummer ending. Half the world gets wiped out and the villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin), is victorious. Usually, Marvel gives the audience two post-credits scenes as a bit a reprieve from all the action, but instead, we just have to sit through the sadness until the very end of the credits when we get one scene that tees up a new Marvel movie.

In the scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are hearing chatter about destruction and invading ships. They begin to start formulating a plan when a car crashes right ahead of their vehicle. They exit to see a helicopter fall out of the sky. Then Maria Hill starts turning into dust and Nick Fury realizes what’s happening. He pulls out a pager-like device and activates it before turning to dust himself. The pager falls to the ground with the message “sending” and then we see an emblem appear on the pager before the screen cuts to black.

The emblem is the symbol of Captain Marvel, the Marvel film that’s set to arrive on March 8, 2019. The film, directed by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind) stars Brie Larson in the title role of Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers. Here’s the brief plot synopsis:

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comics, Danvers started out as an Air Force officer who was caught in the explosion of an alien device and emerged with superhuman abilities.

The upcoming film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

It’s a nice glimmer of hope even if the story takes place in the past, and also provides a tease of not only Captain Marvel, but how she might tie into Avengers 4, which opens May 3, 2019.