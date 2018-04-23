Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Watch the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet Premiere Livestream

by      April 23, 2018

0

avengers-infinity-war-wakanda

We are so so so so close to the theatrical premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, meaning we’re about to get our hearts absolutely broken (and if you don’t believe that well, you are a sweet summer child). But first! We get to see all of the actors whose characters may or may not survive this epic, as they stroll the red carpet for maybe the final time.

Here’s who you might spot in the livestream of the movie’s Hollywood premiere below: Chris HemsworthChris PrattJosh BrolinRobert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul RuddTom Hiddleston, and Jeremy Renner (maybe, although who knows these days). The film is scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. 

Check out the livestream below, which begins at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th. Check out more of our recent coverage below, and let us know what you are the most excited for (or most afraid of) when it comes to this latest chapter in the comments.

For more on all things Marvel, peruse links to our recent content below:

Related Content
Previous Article
Video Game ‘Detroit: Become Human’ Blends 'A.I.' with 'Blade Runner' to Stellar…
Next Article
New 'Venom' Trailer Actually Reveals Venom
Tags

Latest News