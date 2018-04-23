Watch the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet Premiere Livestream

0

We are so so so so close to the theatrical premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, meaning we’re about to get our hearts absolutely broken (and if you don’t believe that well, you are a sweet summer child). But first! We get to see all of the actors whose characters may or may not survive this epic, as they stroll the red carpet for maybe the final time.

Here’s who you might spot in the livestream of the movie’s Hollywood premiere below: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Jeremy Renner (maybe, although who knows these days). The film is scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Check out the livestream below, which begins at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th. Check out more of our recent coverage below, and let us know what you are the most excited for (or most afraid of) when it comes to this latest chapter in the comments.

For more on all things Marvel, peruse links to our recent content below: