Watch: ‘Infinity War’ Screenwriters Go Full Spoilers in Our 45-Minute Deep-Dive Interview

Warning: Avengers: Infinity War spoilers are discussed in this article/video.

If you watched the Russo Brothers Avengers: Infinity War and had questions, I’m about to make your day. That’s because I recently sat down with Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for an exclusive interview about the making of the film and during the in-depth, forty-five-minute conversation we left no stone unturned.

As you can hear them say in the player above, they talked about where Sharon Carter was during the events of the film, if Hawkeye was ever part of Infinity War, if Thor’s new hammer Stormbreaker is more powerful than the Infinity Gauntlet, the Captain Marvel post-credits scene, if they know how old Thanos is, deleted scenes, why it took longer for certain characters to be dusted then others, if Thanos was only able to beat Hulk because he had the Power Stone, whose idea it was to bring Red Skull back, where Hulk was just before film starts while Thanos and his children were attacking the Asgardian ship, and so much more. Trust me, I asked everything I could think of and learned a lot about the making of the film.

As usual, I’ve listed out everything that was talked about in order below so if you don’t have the time to watch the full interview, you can watch the parts that interest you.

Finally, a huge thank you to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for not only writing a fantastic movie, but for coming into the Collider studio to talk spoilers with us.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely: