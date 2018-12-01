Exclusive: Watch The Russo Brothers Dive into ‘Infinity War’ Spoilers in Our Epic 2-Hour Q&A

0

Note: The audio at the beginning isn’t perfect. It’s a lot better about ten minutes in.



-

A few nights ago, I got to do something incredibly cool: I moderated an epic two-hour Q&A with Joe and Anthony Russo following a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War in Hollywood. Since we promoted the exclusive event non-stop for over a week, I think a lot of you knew about it. But if you didn’t, Collider partnered up with ArcLight Cinemas for a free screening of the film at the Cinerama Dome for 850 fans, and we even had Sideshow giving away some awesome collectibles to the people in attendance. In addition, Sideshow brought the brand new, not yet released, Infinity Gauntlet by Hot Toys and we had it on stage between me and the Russo Brothers. You’ll see it in the video. It’s awesome.

Since we had over eight thousand people asking for tickets to attend the exclusive event, and plenty of people from around the world asking to see the Q&A, we made sure to film the entire conversation with multiple cameras.

While the beginning is me asking some fun questions about Star Wars, the Fox/Marvel deal, and what fans need to do to get them to helm a Wolverine/Spider-Man team-up movie with Hugh Jackman, after that, we dove into Infinity War spoilers and I asked a lot of in-depth questions about the making of the Marvel epic. Some of the topics we discussed were if Thor’s new hammer Stormbreaker is more powerful than the Infinity Gauntlet, deleted scenes, how they landed directing Infinity War and Avengers 4, who came up with Chris Pratt trying to imitate Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) voice, if Thanos was only able to beat Hulk because he had the Power Stone, where Hulk was just before film starts, and so much more. If you’re a fan of Marvel, the Russo brothers, and one of the best films of the year, I’m extremely confident you’ll learn a lot that you didn’t know.

About an hour into the Q&A, we opened it up to the audience and they came prepared and asked some great stuff. I’ve listed what I asked below so you can get a taste of some of the things the Russo’s talked about.

Finally, I have to give a HUGE thank you to Joe and Anthony Russo for sitting down with me for this epic event and extended Q&A. They’re beyond busy editing Avengers 4 and I know I speak for everyone that attended when I say they couldn’t have been nicer and more willing to talk about everything Infinity War.

Check out what they had to say in the player above. Below are my questions.