‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Confirm Who Lived or Died Offscreen

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below!

Avengers: Infinity War featured an astonishing number of superheroes, and a decent amount of side-characters from the various Marvel franchises. But even a movie that big couldn’t reasonably include everybody we’ve met in the MCU up until this point, nor could we see everyone’s fate. So when Infinity War concluded with Thanos’ dusting that wiped out half of the universe (and our characters, some of whom died earlier from more traditional methods), there was another question (of so, so many questions): who else died, or survived, offscreen?

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed the status of a host of offscreen Marvel characters, although did say some were “too spoilery” to reveal.

In the “lives” category, we have Howard the Duck (Seth Green), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and Nakia — though regarding Lupita Nyong’o’s character, the Russos said that she is “deep undercover,” which is why she wasn’t in Infinity War, but wouldn’t comment specifically on her status post-dusting. I’m keeping positive on this one.

As for who died offscreen, well, Actor Loki (played by Matt Damon) didn’t make it, nor did Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) or Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) — the former hasn’t appeared in the MCU since 2008, and Alexander stars on the NBC series Blindspot.

In the “too spoilery” came is Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Korg and Mike (Taika Waititi), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Ned (Jacob Batalon). Shuri is a weird one to not reveal (as it’s been teased that she could take over the mantle of Black Panther, at least temporarily), but what this list essentially confirms is that all of these characters will likely play some kind of a role in Avengers 4, or their fates will be revealed as a plot point to another upcoming movie.

