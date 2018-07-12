Criterion Announces Massive 39-Film Ingmar Bergman Blu-ray Collection

0

If you or someone you know is a cinephile, the Criterion Collection has just announced the perfect Christmas present. While Criterion is a terrific resource for restored versions of older films or pristine presentations of newer films packed with a bounty of bonus features, they’re now going all in on the filmography of legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. Releasing on November 20th of this year is Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema, a 39-film Blu-ray collection that serves as the most comprehensive collection of Bergman’s work ever released on home video. At a price of $299.95 it ain’t cheap, but it sure as hell is intense.

Accompanied by a 248-page book filled with essays and over 30 hours of supplemental features, Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema is presented as a personal film festival. The box set is made up of various “programs” of Bergman films, including Smiles of a Summer Night as the “Opening Night” film and Fanny and Alexander—both the theatrical and TV versions—as the “Closing Night” selection.

The box set includes the obvious picks like The Seventh Seal, but also previously unavailable works like Dreams, The Rite, and Brink of Life. And if you can’t spring for the full collection, Criterion will be releasing a series of Blu-ray editions of Bergman’s most essential films, including The Virgin Spring, Scenes from a Marriage, Shame, and The Magic Flute.

As if that wasn’t enough, the incredible streaming service FilmStruck will be celebrating the month of Bergman’s birthday on the Criterion Channel with a variety of programming all month long.

Check out the full list of films and programs included in the box set below:

OPENING NIGHT: Smiles of a Summer Night (1955)

Crisis (1946)

A Ship to India (1947)

Wild Strawberries (1957)

To Joy (1950)

Summer Interlude (1951)

Summer with Monika (1953)

Dreams (1955)

A Lesson in Love (1954)

CENTERPIECE ONE: Scenes from a Marriage-

Television version (1973) | U.S. theatrical version (1974)

Saraband (2003)

From the Life of the Marionettes (1980)

Hour of the Wolf (1968)

Shame (1968)

The Passion of Anna (1969)

Fårö Document (1970)

Fårö Document 1979 (1979)

Through a Glass Darkly (1961)

Winter Light (1963)

The Silence (1963)

The Virgin Spring (1960)

CENTERPIECE TWO: The Seventh Seal (1957)

The Devil’s Eye (1960)

All These Women (1964)

Sawdust and Tinsel (1953)

The Rite (1969)

The Magician (1958)

The Magic Flute (1975)

After the Rehearsal (1984)

The Touch (1971)

The Serpent’s Egg (1977)

CENTERPIECE THREE: Persona (1966)

Thirst (1949)

Port of Call (1948)

Cries and Whispers (1972)

Waiting Women (1952)

Brink of Life (1958)

Autumn Sonata (1978)

CLOSING NIGHT: Fanny and Alexander-

Television version (1983) | Theatrical version (1982)