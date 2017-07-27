New ‘Ingrid Goes West’ Red-Band Trailer Shows More of the Film’s Twisted Comedy

0

Neon has released a new Ingrid Goes West red-band trailer. The feature directorial debut of Matt Spicer stars Aubrey Plaza as a lonely, unstable young woman who, after fixating on “lifestyle guru” Taylor Sloane’s (Elizabeth Olsen) Instagram, models her social media life after Sloane’s and moves to California to become her best friend.

The movie looks incredibly dark and funny, and I’m eager to see it since it got such great buzz out of Sundance. I’ve heard particularly good things about O’Shea Jackson Jr., who gives a scene-stealing performance, and you can kind of see that already in this trailer. I’m also excited to see how the movie takes on social media and the false sense of connection it provides. Neon has been putting out some exciting films so far this year including Colossal and The Bad Batch, and I hope Ingrid Goes West continues their winning streak.

Check out the Ingrid Goes West red-band trailer below, and click here for Adam’s review from Sundance. The film opens August 11th, and also stars Wyatt Russell and Billy Magnussen.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ingrid Goes West: