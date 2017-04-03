Aubrey Plaza Goes Insane in First ‘Ingrid Goes West’ Trailer

0

Neon has released the first trailer for the terrific dark comedy Ingrid Goes West. Directed by Matt Spicer, the film stars Aubrey Plaza as a lonely unstable young woman who, after fixating on “lifestyle guru” Taylor Sloane’s (Elizabeth Olsen) Instagram, models her social media life after Sloane’s and moves to California to become her best friend. Chaos and very dark comedy ensues, but while this premise may sound like it only lasts for 30 minutes or so before becoming exhausting, I saw the film at Sundance and can attest it’s the real deal. It’s a constantly surprising and insightful dark comedy with terrific performances, especially from Plaza who is downright phenomenal in the lead role. The movie makes full use of her comedic talents but also lets the actress stretch her dramatic chops in surprising ways.

The film was scooped up at Sundance by Neon, the new distribution arm founded by Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League, and this debut trailer is a perfect introduction to the movie. It gives a great overview of the film’s tone—it’s equally hilarious and disturbing—while not giving away too much.

You can read more about the film in my full review, but for now take a look at the trailer below. Also starring Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in a scene-stealing role, Ingrid Goes West opens in theaters on August 4th.

Here’s the official synoipsis for Ingrid Goes West: