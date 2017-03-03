‘Inhumans’: Final Casting, Character Bios Revealed for Black Bolt, Gorgon, Triton & More

0

Marvel has released the full cast list for the main roles for Inhumans, which will air on ABC this fall for eight episodes, the first two of which will be available to see in IMAX theaters. Everything about this series seems like its trying to be much more ambitious than the superhero series we’ve seen on broadcast so far (even though Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally finding its stride — though likely too late).

Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon was recently cast as Maximus, and described as

In the series, Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King – although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.

We also recently learned that Iron Fist’s Scott Buck will helm this series, alongside Dutch filmmaker Roel Reiné. The whole royal family vibe of Inhumans feels different from what we’ve seen of superhero series so far, which is a good thing.

Check out the latest cast list below from Marvel.com for more details:

“Marvel’s Inhumans” explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Serinda Swan (“Ballers,” “Graceland”) will star as Medusa in the “Marvel’s Inhumans” television series, the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family. In this series, Medusa is the Queen of the Inhumans and wife of Black Bolt — his most trusted advisor, a fiercely resilient warrior who has the ability to move and control her hair the way most people use their hands and fingers.

Prominent actor Ken Leung (“Night Shift,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Lost”) has landed the key role of Karnak in the “Marvel’s Inhumans” television series for ABC. Karnak is Black Bolt’s cousin and closest advisor. His gift is an ability to see the fault in all things – people, plans, structures, everything. He’s Black Bolt’s most ardent supporter and strategist and is often seen as the royal family’s planner and philosopher.

Eme Ikwuakor (“Concussion,” “Extant”) as Gorgon – Cousin of Black Bolt (Anson Mount), member of the Royal family, and leader of Attilan’s military. With super strong legs, complete with hooves, he can generate destructive seismic waves with a single stomp. The yin to his cousin Karnak’s (Ken Leung) yang, Gorgon would rather fight than talk to solve his problems.

Isabelle Cornish (“Australia Day,” “Puberty Blues”) as Crystal – Medusa’s (Serinda Swan) sister, Crystal is the youngest member of the royal family and has the ability to control the elements. Impetuous and independent she is also deeply devoted to her family.

Mike Moh (“Empire,” “Street Fighter: Assasin’s Fist”) as Triton – Black Bolt’s cousin, he’s calm under pressure and supremely athletic. His gift is his fish-like ability to live underwater.

Sonya Balmores (“Beyond the Break,” “Soul Surfer”) as Auran – Head of the Royal Guards on Attilan, a capable and no-nonsense woman. She is fiercely loyal to the King of Attilan.

Ellen Woglom (“Californication” “Outlaw”) as Undisclosed Character – smart, intense, and focused—so focused that oftentimes, social skills take a back seat. Her job at a private aerospace company is her life, second only to her passion for all things space and lunar. She’s primed to be swept up in an adventure.