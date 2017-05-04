First Image from ‘Marvel’s InHumans’ Reveals the Comic Book Characters in Live-Action

0

ABC is bringing a new superhero series to the small screen (and the biggest possible screen) this fall with Marvel’s Inhumans. After the show’s IMAX debut on September 1st, it will move to the broadcast TV network for its full eight-episode run in order to unveil the story of the royal family comprised of hybrid alien-human super-beings who have gone through a “terrigenesis” transformation, a process that unlocks sometimes strange, but uniquely powerful gifts. The first image of the cast was unveiled earlier today.

Anson Mount stars as the lead, Black Bolt, who will use sign language to communicate since his voice is incredibly destructive, with Serinda Swan as his wife and advisor Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Black Bolt’s ambitious brother Maximus, Ken Leung as Black Bolt’s cousin and advisor Karnak, opposite Eme Ikwuakor as another cousin Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Medusa’s sister Crystal, with her 2,000 pound canine companion Lockjaw, of course, and Mike Moh as cousin Triton. Outside the family, there’s also Sonya Balmores as Auran, head of the royal guards, and Ellen Woglom described only as a “smart, intense, and focused [character]—so focused that oftentimes, social skills take a back seat. Her job at a private aerospace company is her life, second only to her passion for all things space and lunar. She’s primed to be swept up in an adventure.” You can stop trying to find her comic book counterpart since she’s a new character created for the show.

Marvel’s Inhumans will premiere in IMAX cinemas starting on September 1st, followed by the full 8 episode series on ABC this fall.

Check out the new image of the Inhumans cast below (via EW):

(From Left to Right) Eme Ikwuakor (Gorgon), Ken Leung (Karnak), Anson Mount (Black Bolt), Serinda Swan (Medusa), Isabelle Cornish (Crystal), Iwan Rheon (Maximus)

Compared here with the comics version: