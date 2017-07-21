New ‘Inhumans’ Trailer Offers a Big Look at Marvel’s New ABC Series

0

A new trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans was unveiled at SDCC last night, and it’s now online for all to see. The show is the third network series from Marvel TV, after Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter, and follows a royal family of aliens known as “inhumans” who are splintered by a military coup (led by the king’s brother, Maxmius, played by Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon) and wind up teleporting to Earth—specifically Hawaii.

This new trailer once again plays up the IMAX photography, as the first two episodes of the series were shot with IMAX cameras and will be previewed early in IMAX cinemas before the show debuts on ABC in late September. The trailer also shows off some of the characters’ powers, like Black Bolt’s (Anson Mout) deadly voice and Medusa’s (Serinda Swan) deadly hair.

Watch the new Inhumans trailer below, and click here to read Steve’s on-set interview with Mount. The series also stars Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung, Ellen Woglom, Sonya Balmores, and Mike Moh. The first two episodes of Inhumans debut in IMAX theaters on September first, while the show has its broadcast premiere on ABC on September 29th with those first two episodes airing back-to-back.