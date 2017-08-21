Exclusive ‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Poster Reveals Serinda Swan’s Medusa

0

With Marvel’s Inhumans getting ready to debut in IMAX theaters for a limited two-week run beginning on September 1st, we’ve been provided with an exclusive poster for Medusa who is being played by Serinda Swan. If you’re not familiar with the character, she was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby back in 1965, and due to her exposure to the Terrigen Mist, she can control her long red hair in any manner imaginable. In addition to having a kick-ass power, she’s also Queen of the Inhumans through her marriage to Black Bolt (played by Anson Mount).

Earlier this year I did a set visit when Inhumans was filming in Hawaii, and Swan explained why she thinks Medusa is such a unique character and her relationship with Black Bolt:

I find her unique because there’s a duality between her and Black Bolt that I don’t think has necessarily been seen before. Because there’s an immense codependence between the two between two very independent people, so when Black Bolt goes through his terrigenesis at 14 and loses the use of his voice, there’s that acceptance that he’s never gonna be able to speak again. One of the reasons I love Medusa is that she doesn’t care that he can kill her with a whisper and she walks right into his chamber and starts a friendship. And, together, they create this language. - She becomes the queen and he becomes the king and, through her, he can rule. Because, without her, he can’t. There’s nobody to talk to. I mean, he could, but then it gets really lonely after he talks. But I love her because she’s very powerful. She’s very independent. She doesn’t get lost, even though she’s speaking for the king, she doesn’t get lost within his thoughts. They’re very combative, at some points. It’s very much a marriage, but a super-marriage, a superpower marriage. And I love their connection. I think that’s one of the things we haven’t seen on Marvel before is that… I mean, we’ve never had someone who can’t speak in that capacity, so I think watching the two of them figure it out and watching the two of them have that connection already is really beautiful.

