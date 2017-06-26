Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ Fall Premiere Date, New Posters Revealed

0

ABC has released the premiere date(s) for its Inhumans series, and already there are problems. As we already knew, the series’ premiere will debut in IMAX first, on September 1st, for two weeks. One new poster for the show also suggests that it will air (two back-to-back episodes) on Friday, September 21st … but a press release from ABC today says it will be Friday, September 29th. A second poster then confirmed the September 29th date. Stay tuned!

These are just a few of the dark omens for this show, the most telling one being that it is set to premiere and air on Fridays, a TV death slot that is usually reserved for series that have a small but rabid fanbase, or scripted shows a network quietly wants to tuck away somewhere. For a major premiere of a superhero series, this doesn’t feel like a vote of confidence. Footage leaked from the trailer also doesn’t instill much confidence, nor do the costumes from an EW photo shoot (as seen in the banner image for this article).

So … cautious optimism? I know that the Inhumans comics are a beloved property among some fans, so I hope they do it right for your sakes. One new poster shows a traditional lineup of the lead, while a second poster shows The Hidden City Of Attilan, which remains floating, though it’s questionable if it’s still on “the blue side of the moon.” Still, it’s probably the best thing we’ve seen from the series so far. Here’s hoping it works out!

