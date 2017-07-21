‘Inhumans’ Creators and Cast Talk about Filming in IMAX and More at SDCC

0

Inhumans might be the biggest risk that ABC and Marvel have taken, but if successful, the payoff premiering a television series on IMAX screens would be unprecedented. Unlike Game of Thrones, Inhumans does not have a ready built fan base to rely on, so the show will have to pull out all the stops to really show audiences what it can do. Based on a comic series about a race of technologically advanced, super-powered people who’ve been secretly living on the moon, they certainly have a lot to work with.

Today at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel and ABC brought audiences a little taste of what to look forward for in the IMAX event. Attending the panel were Executive Producers Jeph Loeb and Scott Buck, Director Roel Reine, and cast Anson Mount (Black Bolt), Serinda Swan (Medusa), Iwan Rheon (Maximus), Ken Leung (Karnak,), Eme Ikwuakor (Gorgon), Isabelle Cornish (Crystal), Mike Moh (Triton), Ellen Woglom (Louise), and Sonya Balmores (Auran).

“I think the best approach for a show like this,” Buck said when asked about what kind of show he set out to make, “is not to see these people as superheroes, but as people – or Inhumans – who happen to have a super power. And as people watch the show they will see the super powers are not always necessarily and asset, and sometimes can actually be a crutch that they’ve depended on their whole lives, and be a cause to their problems.”

Roel Reine spoke a little about testing the IMAX cameras to get a feel of them before shooting, as “shooting in IMAX, kinda scares everyone you know. I thought IMAX cameras were still like big refrigerators.” The new digital IMAX cameras are smaller and more versatile. Ultimately he asked for bigger lenses, not finding the IMAX lenses big enough for the scope of the show, and IMAX created a new lens for shooting this show.

Ellen Woglom’s character is a brand new character created for the series named Louise. She plays a roll of introducing the Inhuman of Attilan to earth culture, as the Inhumans don’t have more then an academic knowledge of what the earth is like. She has no superpowers, though Woglom has made it her goal to have powers sometime in the future.

Each actor got to speak a little about playing their character, learning to do stunts, working with a CGI 2,000 pound bulldog, how much time it took to do the special effects make-up (3-5 hours for Mike Moh to get Triton’s characteristic green skin), and what it was like playing with these new superpowers.