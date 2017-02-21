‘Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon Set to Star in Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ Series

0

It appears that the Bastard of House Bolton lives! Iwan Rheon, who is best known to most as the evil Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones, will be starring in Marvel’s upcoming Inhumans series, which will air on ABC. The 8-episode series will premiere its first 2 episodes in IMAX theaters this fall before it moves to broadcast, which is an unusual and fairly ambitious move for a TV show. The production is also keeping things in-house as far as showrunners go, as Inhumans will be led by Iron Fist‘s Scott Buck, and recently named Dutch filmmaker Roel Reiné as its director.

According to Marvel.com, Rheon will take the role of Maximus:

“Marvel’s Inhumans” will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the series, Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King – although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.

That sounds like a Bolton! Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and Executive Producer said of the casting,

“Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board”

Buck added,

“Maximus is a complex character. Likable, charming, tragic and villainous all in the same moment, and I’m very excited to have someone of Iwan’s considerable talent.”

It seems like this show is not going to feel like ABC’s current Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at all. Instead of going through a 22-episode grind, it’s a very limited series. By putting one director at the helm and going all-in on this IMAX visual fanfare, it seems like ABC is trying to do something very ambitious here, perhaps to compete with the Netflix Marvel universe. But that universe is not without its problems, and interestingly, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has really upped its game in significant ways this season. But whether or not to two shows will affect each other remains to be seen – S.H.I.E.L.D. often gets shunted aside in the Marvel universe.