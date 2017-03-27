‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ Set for Early September IMAX Release before ABC Series Rollout

0

Marvel’s latest superhero project is coming to the biggest possible screen with an IMAX release, but will also be arriving on the small screen when it debuts on ABC this fall. Of course, I’m talking about Inhumans, a relatively lesser-known comic book property that’s going to be introduced to audiences old and new in just a few months. The series’ official social media account confirmed the September 1st release date for the IMAX theater debut just this past weekend, so it’ll be arriving just a few days earlier than originally rumored. Marvel’s Inhumans will run for two weeks before premiering on ABC, which will come with additional content for the small screen.

Iron Fist showrunner Scott Buck will assume showrunning duties for this new series, alongside Dutch filmmaker Roel Reiné, who directed the first two episodes entirely with IMAX cameras. Marvel’s Inhumans explores “the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.” Get your popcorn ready!

Anson Mount stars as the lead, Black Bolt, with Serinda Swan as his wife and advisor Medusa, Iwan Rheon as Black Bolt’s ambitious brother Maximus, Ken Leung as Black Bolt’s cousin and advisor Karnak, opposite Eme Ikwuakor as another cousin Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Medusa’s sister Crystal, with her 2,000 pound canine companion Lockjaw, of course, and Mike Moh as cousin Triton. Outside the family, there’s also Sonya Balmores as Auran, head of the royal guards, and Ellen Woglom described only as a “smart, intense, and focused [character]—so focused that oftentimes, social skills take a back seat. Her job at a private aerospace company is her life, second only to her passion for all things space and lunar. She’s primed to be swept up in an adventure.”

