First ‘Inhumans’ Teaser Trailer Argues Freedom for All

0

On the heels of yesterday’s first cast image debut, ABC and Marvel TV have unveiled the very first teaser trailer for Inhumans. The show is Marvel’s third such TV series on ABC after Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the since-cancelled Agent Carter, and it goes hard into the sci-fi realm with a story that Marvel has been mulling for years. The show revolves around the royal family of Black Bolt, the enigmatic King of the Inhumans, which are an alien race of superpowered beings. The show kicks into gear when the royal family is splintered by a military coup, which finds them barely escaping to Hawaii and interacting with Earth humans in surprising ways.

This first teaser is very much a teaser, not giving us any actual footage from the show, but it does include voice over from Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon (AKA Ramsay Snow) as Maximus while also giving us a tease of one of the sets.

Marvel Studios was actually first developing Inhumans as a feature film in the MCU, with a release date pegged for 2018. But when the studio removed the film from its release calendar, it was subsequently announced that Marvel TV would be moving ahead with an Inhumans TV series as the race itself had first been introduced on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel TV and ABC are going all out for this show, which was shot on location in Hawaii. The first two episodes were shot with IMAX cameras and will debut in IMAX theaters this fall, ahead of the series debut on ABC. It’s an interesting play to be sure, and it marks a curious entry into Marvel TV’s exploits. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has built a loyal audience over the years, but Marvel TV is also juggling a series of Netflix shows and branching out with other ventures like Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu and Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger on Freeform. This theatrical exhibition for Inhumans is certainly getting things off on a splashy foot, and I’ll be curious to see how this all looks on the big, big screen.

Check out the Inhumans teaser trailer below. Scott Buck (Marvel’s Iron Fist) serves as showrunner, and the cast also includes Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Mike Moh as Triton. The first two episodes of Inhumans will be shown globally in IMAX theaters starting September 1st and running for two weeks.