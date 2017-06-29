‘Marvel’s Inhumans': First Trailer Reveals the Royal Family of ABC’s New Series

0

At last, we have some new footage of Marvel’s Inhumans, whereas before we just had one suspicious photo with a bad wig (and this voice-only teaser). ABC has released the new trailer for their superhero series, which has finally revealed more of the highly-anticipated show about the Royal Family of the Inhumans who end up living in Hawai’i. Lucky them!

In addition to this tease, ABC also made the out announcement that Inhumans — despite premiering in IMAX theaters — will be airing on Friday nights, and paired with Once Upon a Time. That’s an odd choice. Shows that have established a cult audience like Once (that may not be ratings juggernauts) get moved to Fridays, but to debut Inhumans there suggests ABC may not have a lot of confidence in the series.

I’m bit a confused by what Inhumans is going for in more ways than one. At first, it presents itself like an epic royal saga in an alien terrain, so it looks like it’s going to transport the audience, but then the action moves to Hawai’i. Is it a fish out of water story like Thor, and if so, how will that work when your main character, Black Bolt, is silent? Additionally, while the two episodes will be in IMAX theaters, the rest of the series will be on regular network TV. How does that establish the tone for the series if you go from IMAX–large format and no commercials–to the small screen with commercial breaks? It seems like quite the juggling act, so I’ll be curious to see if Marvel and ABC can pull it off.

Check out the first trailer below; Scott Buck (Marvel’s Iron Fist) serves as showrunner, and the cast also includes Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Mike Moh as Triton. The first two episodes of Inhumans will be shown globally in IMAX theaters starting September 1st and running for two weeks.

You can get the full schedule for the 2017-18 ABC calendar here, but if it’s more info, trailers, and synopses on the new series in the line-up that you’re looking for, then you’ll want to head here. Inhumans is set to premiere September 1st in IMAX, and will then make its network debut on Friday, September 29th.