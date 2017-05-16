‘Injustice 2’ Gameplay Trailer Is Batman v Superman v Everybody in the DC Universe

0

Why would DC superheroes fight each other in brutal battles? I’m sure Injustice 2 has a wafer-thin reason, but that’s not why you play the game. You play the game so you can have Gorilla Grodd fight Supergirl or have Aquaman take on The Flash. For those who like the Mortal Kombat games, but wish they had a little less blood and a little more DC comics, that’s where the Injustice series comes in.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for the game, and you’ve probably already decided whether or not you’re going to buy this thing. If you loved the original Injustice and you like fighting games, you’re probably already on board. If, like me, you lack the dexterity and memorization skills required to be good at a game like Injustice 2 and your patron saint of fighting games is Eddy Gordo from Tekken 3, then you’re probably passing on this game.

But what does Injustice 2 bring to the table other than new characters? This trailer doesn’t say, but in case you’re wondering, the big addition is the “Gear System”, which allows the player to add stat-boosting gear acquired through loot drops. There will also be a microtransaction system where players can buy “Source Crystals” that offer cosmetic changes like different skins and shaders, so you can have your character look exactly as you want. Thankfully, these changes are only cosmetic so it’s not like the richest players will have the greatest gameplay advantage. That will go, as it often does, to the players with the most free time.

Check out the new Injustice 2 trailer below. The game is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here’s the official synopsis for Injustice 2: