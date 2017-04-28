New ‘Injustice 2’ Joker Trailer Finds the Villain Beating the Crap Out of Robin

0

The character trailers for the video game sequel Injustice 2 continue to roll in, and today one was unveiled for the biggest DC villain: The Joker. The video game is a fighting game and a follow-up to 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us, which allows players to choose from a vast library of DC Comics characters and do battle. It’s basically Mortal Kombat for superhero fans.

This character trailer highlights The Joker, whose design evokes Jared Leto’s get-up in Suicide Squad. The joy is seeing Joker go toe-to-toe with Robin, who he takes particular delight in beating to a pulp.

There are a number of new character trailers that were released recently for Injustice 2, so we’ve also included them below as well. New playable characters for the sequel include Atrocitus, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, Brainiac, Captain Cold, Cheetah, Darkseid, Deadshot, Doctor Fate, Firestorm, Gorilla Grodd, Poison Ivy, Robin, Scarecrow, Supergirl, and Swamp Thing.

Check out the Injustice 2 Joker trailer below, along with some other character trailers like Darkseid, Brainiac, and Poison Ivy. The game will be available on Android and iOS on May 11th, and on Playstation 4 and Xbox One on May 16th.

Here’s the official character description for The Joker: