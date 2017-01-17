‘Injustice 2’ Story Trailer Reveals the DC Comics’ Darkest Timeline

0

If you want your DC Comics superheroes and supervillains to battle it out, no holds barred, in the most brutal way possible and set within the darkest of narratives, then the brawler video game Injustice 2 is a must-buy for you. The story follows an alternate history in which the Joker tricked Superman into murdering Lois Lane (who happened to be pregnant with his child at the time) and destroying Metropolis; Superman responds by brutally murdering the villainous prankster and subjecting the world to his will. Batman teams up with a variety of superheroes from this universe and beyond (including … Lex Luthor?) in order to put a stop to Superman’s reign.

As the new story trailer for Injustice 2 reveals, this sequel game follows the efforts of Batman and his allies as they “work towards putting the pieces of society back together, but struggle against those who would restore Superman’s Regime. In the midst of this chaos, a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk.” And that threat makes the new story trailer very much worth watching.

Look for the game to debut on May 16th on PS4 and Xbox One. Check out the new story trailer for Injustice 2 below:

So now that you’ve seen the reveal, YES, Poison Ivy and Robin (Damian Wayne?) look like they’ll appear in the fighting game, with Brainiac as the mechanical mind behind the curtain and Darkseid (!) available for folks who pre-order. Currently, there 20 characters who have not been officially revealed for the game, but that should change on February 7th when NetherRealm Studios unveils the full fighting lineup. Batman, Blue Beetle, The Flash, Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Deadshot, Gorilla Grodd, Aquaman, and Atrocitus have been profiled on the game’s web page. You can bet Green Lantern will join the fight since one of the pre-orders comes with the option of a second skin for the character, and it also looks like Power Girl will be available as a swap-in for Supergirl with certain pre-orders.

