‘Injustice 2’: It’s Ladies Night in the Latest Trailer for the DC Comics Fighting Game

0

There are still a few characters who have not been officially revealed for DC Comics and NetherRealm Studios’ upcoming fighting game Injustice 2, but that number is dwindling by the day. And today, Valentine’s Day, saw the uncoincidental release of a new gameplay trailer that reveals four fearsome fighters: Catwoman, Black Canary, Cheetah, and Poison Ivy. And not to be outdone, Swamp Thing is featured in the fray, though he’s receiving more punishment than he’s dishing out.

The lineup currently includes the above-mentioned heroes and villains along with Batman, Blue Beetle, The Flash, Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Deadshot, Gorilla Grodd, Aquaman, and Atrocitus. You can bet Green Lantern will join the fight since one of the pre-orders comes with the option of a second skin for the character, and it also looks like Power Girl will be available as a swap-in for Supergirl with certain pre-orders. Brainiac has also been revealed as the mechanical mind behind the curtain and Darkseid (!) is available for folks who pre-order.

Look for the game to debut on May 16th on PS4 and Xbox One. Check out the new gameplay trailer for Injustice 2:

These iconic female combatants show you who’s boss in this action-packed trailer proving that any night is ladies’ night. Bring your squad to the fight!

Here’s a look at some of the new characters revealed for Injustice 2:

Catwoman:

Consistently walking the line between hero and villain, Selina Kyle’s pilfering past as Catwoman prevents Batman from ever placing his full trust in her. As the ashes of the Regime give rise to the sinister Society, the Caped Crusader must once again speculate where this thieving feline’s loyalties lie.

Poison Ivy:

Dr. Pamela Isley was once an innovative, radical botanical biochemist with a singular goal: make the world safe for plant life to flourish. She joins the Society to further their common interest in bringing mankind to its knees, but at heart, Ivy’s desire is to ensure that in any new world order, flora dominates fauna.

Black Canary:

Dinah Lance nearly sacrificed everything in her fight against the Regime but was forced to flee, before the fight was done. Now, with Batman restoring order, Black Canary has returned home to set things right, vowing to never again silence her canary’s cry.

For more on Injustice 2, be sure to check out our recent write-ups below. Then, take a look at Black Canary and Robin’s gameplay trailers: