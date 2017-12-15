The English-Language ‘Inside’ Remake Gets a Gruesome Trailer

0

Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s 2007 slasher Inside was a crown jewel of the so-called new wave of extreme French horror. Brutal, intense, and completely splattered with thick rivets of blood by film’s end, Inside was the kind of horror flick that crawled up under your skin and stayed for a while. Naturally, that sets kind of a high bar with an English-language remake on the way, but from the first trailer it looks looks like they won’t be holding back on the blood at least.

Directed by Miguel Ángel Vivas (Kidnapped), the remake stars Rachel Nichols (Continuum) as a pregnant woman recovering from a tragedy who finds herself under siege as the due date nears. A mysterious, deadly woman (Mulholland Drive‘s Laura Harrier) breaks into her home, dead set on taking the baby for her own, and if the remake is anything like the original, things get absolutely cringe-inducing and deeply horrifying in a jiffy as the women use every object of pain at their disposal to stake their claim to the unborn baby.

Inside arrives in theaters and On Demand January 12, 2018. Watch the trailer below.

