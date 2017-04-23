Horror Haul: ‘Insidious: Chapter 4’ Bumped to 2018, ‘King Kong’ Finally Getting Live-Action TV Series

0

Howdy, horror folks! After taking an Easter break, our regular Sunday Horror Haul is back with your weekly round-up and one-stop-shop for all things horror. This week in horror brings the news that Insidious fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for Chapter 4, as the film has been pushed from October to early 2018. Elsewhere, a female-led, live-action King Kong series is in the works, David Oyelowo has boarded a Blumhouse time travel thriller from Mean Creek helmer Jacob Estes, and we get a very confusing look at Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson‘s Spring follow-up, The Endless.

For all the horror news we’ve already covered on the site, you can click through the links below. Then, check out other genre highlights from the week and finish it all up with a rundown of the week in horror movie trailers, and to get your horror fix right now, be sure to check ou the best horror movies on Netflix. Thanks for tuning in, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts, questions, and other horror musings.

