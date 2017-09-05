‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Trailer Reveals Fright-Filled Sequel

0

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Insidious: The Last Key, the fourth film in the Insidious horror franchise. The supernatural thriller brings Lin Shaye’s Dr. Elise Rainier back into the fold as a brilliant parapsychologist who faces her most personal challenge yet: a haunting in her family home. The film brings fresh blood to the franchise as Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell, who wrote the previous three movies and directed Insidious: Chapter Three, returns to pen the script but newcomer Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan) steps behind the camera as director.

This actually looks quite striking right off the bat, and it’s clear this is a new direction—at least visually—for the Insidious franchise. Saw and The Conjuring helmer James Wan famously got the series off the ground by directing the first movie, and he’s still involved here as a producer but it very much looks like Universal and Blumhouse are looking at expanding this franchise’s mythology even further with The Last Key.

Check out the first Insidious 4 trailer below. The film also stars Whannell, Angus Sampson, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker, and Marcus Henderson. Insidious: The Last Key opens in theaters on January 5, 2018.