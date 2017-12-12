‘Insidious: The Last Key’: New Trailer Leans into Jump Scares and Super Creepy Visuals

0

Universal and Blumhouse are getting a jump on the new year with the release of Insidious: The Last Key‘s new trailer. Written by the horror franchise’s writer-director Leigh Whannell, it’s the fourth installment in the series that features humans becoming possessed by otherworldly creatures, like the ghosts and demons that live in a realm called the Further. This film goes deeper into that world and it looks like it’s going to drag viewers kicking and screaming right along with the protagonists.

The new trailer isn’t quite as confident as the first one, which opted for more of a slow-paced, tension-building reveal of the film’s creepy creatures (that key-fingered monstrosity is already my favorite creation) and demonologist/parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier’s (Lin Shaye) interactions with them. This one’s all jump scares and quick cuts to creepified visuals, but whatever works!

The film also stars Whannell, Angus Sampson, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker, and Marcus Henderson. Insidious: The Last Key opens in theaters on January 5, 2018.

Check out the Insidious: The Last Key‘s new trailer below:

And here’s the official synopsis for Insidious: The Last Key:

The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.

The film is written by co-creator Leigh Whannell (Saw), who wrote the trilogy and directed Chapter 3; produced by Insidious regulars Jason Blum (The Purge series, Get Out), Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity) and co-creator James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7); and directed by series newcomer Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan).

Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Charles Layton, Bailey Conway Anglewicz, Couper Samuelson and Whannell serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions is financing Insidious: Chapter 4, and domestic distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures. Sony will handle international distribution.