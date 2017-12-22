L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ with Q&A

0

There is nothing like watching a scary movie in a crowded theater. Experiencing the building of tension, the knowledge that something’s about to jump out at you, surrounded by people who all are feeling the exact same way is unique to the theatrical experience. And with the popularity of scary movies at the box office, I know I’m not alone.

So if you’re like me and enjoy watching these kinds of movies with a crowd, I’ve got some cool news to share: thanks to our friends at ArcLight Cinemas and Universal Pictures, Collider is going to be hosting a free screening of Insidious: The Last Key at ArcLight Hollywood before it’s in theaters and after the screening ends I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, director Adam Robitel and producer Jason Blum!

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Insidious: The Last Key with a Q&A”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday morning at 9am PST Friday, December 29th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Finally, I’ve been to a lot of movies theaters around the world and I can honestly say ArcLight Cinemas is easily one of the best theater chains on the planet. Every single time I go see a film at an ArcLight theater the picture and sound is perfect and I never have to deal with problems like the lights being on inside the theater or the sound not in stereo. If you live near an ArcLight, I strongly recommend checking them out. For more on ArcLight, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Hope to see some of you that night!

And here’s the official synopsis for Insidious: The Last Key: