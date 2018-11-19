‘Instant Family’: Julie Hagerty, Gustavo Quiroz, and Julianna Gamiz Reveal Their Favorite Scenes

0

Julianna Gamiz sure can scream. Yes, the child actress may appear super sweet and innocent, but in a snap she can reach decibels a rocket would be jealous of. The heart-warming family dramedy Instant Family utilizes Gamiz’s range to full effect, her kind features working magic on new adoptive parents Ellie and Pete (Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg), luring them into a false sense of comfort before the terror truly begins. The film tracks Pete and Ellie as they go through the foster-care system, ultimately deciding to adopt three rambunctious siblings (Gamiz, Gustavo Quiroz and Isabela Moner). Rearing a trio of children, obviously, becomes far more daunting than either Ellie or Pete are prepared for, and they enlist the help of their own mothers (played by Julie Hagerty and Margo Martindale) to help curb the out-of-control children. No matter the difficulties, though, Pete and Ellie ultimately bond with their kids, forming a close-knit family.

In the following interview with Julie Hagerty, Gustavo Quiroz, and Julianna Gamiz, the actors discuss their favorite scene(s) in Instant Family, how similar they are to their characters, and how they get what they want from their parents. For the full interview, watch above.

Here is the official synopsis for Instant Family: