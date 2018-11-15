‘Instant Family’: Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne on How to Keep Children in Line

0

After a career of action films, gross-out comedies and gritty indies, both Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne have recently begun to embrace the family-film genre, Wahlberg in Daddy’s Home, Daddy’s Home 2, Byrne in Peter Rabbit. Which is not to say the actors have gone soft—Wahlberg still always maintains his go-to street-smart “cool,” while Byrne effortlessly taps into the emotional vulnerability of every beat. The duo makes for a good team, playing off each other’s strengths— Wahlberg’s rat-a-tat charm up against Byrne’s wide-eyed ‘oh, really?’ looks— so much so, it’s surprising the actors have never shared the screen before.

In Byrne and Wahlberg’s latest, Instant Family, a heartwarming family dramedy, the actors star as Pete and Ellie Wagner, a married couple contemplating adoption. When they take in not one but three children, Ellie & Pete’s lives are totally uprooted, and the couple is thrust into the deep-end of parenting wild and unruly children.

In the following interview with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, they discuss how terrifying children truly are, how they keep their own children in line, and what appeals to them about the family-film genre. For the full interview, watch above.

Do Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne find children to be as terrorizing as they are in Instant Family?

How do they keep their own children in line?

As parents, was there anything their Instant Family characters did that they would never do?

What is it about the family-film genre that appeals to them?

What’s it like when Wahlberg’s own family sees him on screen as a father?

