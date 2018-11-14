‘Instant Family’: Tig Notaro on What a Terror She Was as a Child

-
The children in Instant Family are absolutely terrifying—screaming, crying, lying, cursing—and these are the good ones. How any parent survives the eighteen-plus years it takes to rear a child is a miracle in and of itself. And yet somehow, maybe, it’s all worth it. There are a lot of those discussions in Instant Family between new adopted-parents Ellie and Pete (Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg), as well as about how a family doesn’t just instantaneously come together. It’s something formed through trial and error, love not at first sight but earned through hard-work and care. The screaming, crying, lying, and cursing all becomes worth the price of admission, when a child looks up at you wide-eyed and finally calls you “Mom” or “Dad.”
In the following interview with Tig Notaro, she discusses terrorizing her own parents as a child, how she’s now going to keep her own children in line, and what parenting lessons she took away from Instant Family. For the full interview, watch above.
Tig Notaro:
- How much of a terror was Tig Notaro as a child?
- How does she now plan to keep her own children in line?
- Did Notaro learn any parenting lessons from co-starring in Instant Family?
- How much research did Notaro do in adoption agencies for her role?
Here is the official synopsis for Instant Family:
When Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl (Isabela Moner), they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must hilariously try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hopes of becoming a family. INSTANT FAMILY is inspired by the real events from the life of writer/director Sean Anders and also stars Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale.