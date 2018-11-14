‘Instant Family’: Tig Notaro on What a Terror She Was as a Child

0

The children in Instant Family are absolutely terrifying—screaming, crying, lying, cursing—and these are the good ones. How any parent survives the eighteen-plus years it takes to rear a child is a miracle in and of itself. And yet somehow, maybe, it’s all worth it. There are a lot of those discussions in Instant Family between new adopted-parents Ellie and Pete (Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg), as well as about how a family doesn’t just instantaneously come together. It’s something formed through trial and error, love not at first sight but earned through hard-work and care. The screaming, crying, lying, and cursing all becomes worth the price of admission, when a child looks up at you wide-eyed and finally calls you “Mom” or “Dad.”

In the following interview with Tig Notaro, she discusses terrorizing her own parents as a child, how she’s now going to keep her own children in line, and what parenting lessons she took away from Instant Family. For the full interview, watch above.

Tig Notaro:

How much of a terror was Tig Notaro as a child?

How does she now plan to keep her own children in line?

Did Notaro learn any parenting lessons from co-starring in Instant Family?

How much research did Notaro do in adoption agencies for her role?

Here is the official synopsis for Instant Family: