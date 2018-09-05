‘Instant Family’ Trailer Sees Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne Adopt Three Kids

0

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Instant Family, a comedy that sees Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne becoming a family, and it happens damn near instantly at that. A+ for titling! Written and directed by Daddy’s Home director Sean Anders—who based the script on events from his own life—the feel-good film follows a married couple who adopt three siblings at once.

This movie’s premise looks as overly sentimental as it does well-worn—can a guy who wears his hat backward learn to care about kids?—but Rose Byrne is legitimately one of the funniest people working today and usually worth the price of admission alone. Plus, Instant Family boasts a surprisingly dope supporting cast that includes Tig Notaro, Octavia Spencer, and esteemed character actress Margo Martindale.

The only thing I know for sure is that if Mark Wahlberg stars in a film in which he adopts three children and lovingly learns to nurture and support them but does not utter the line “say hi to your mother for me” it will be an actual crime.

Check out the trailer below, along with a behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting Anders bringing this based-on-a-true-story to life. Instant Family hits theaters November 16.

Here is the official synopsis for Instant Family: