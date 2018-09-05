‘Instant Family’ Trailer Sees Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne Adopt Three Kids

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Instant Family, a comedy that sees Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne becoming a family, and it happens damn near instantly at that. A+ for titling! Written and directed by Daddy’s Home director Sean Anders—who based the script on events from his own life—the feel-good film follows a married couple who adopt three siblings at once.
This movie’s premise looks as overly sentimental as it does well-worn—can a guy who wears his hat backward learn to care about kids?—but Rose Byrne is legitimately one of the funniest people working today and usually worth the price of admission alone. Plus, Instant Family boasts a surprisingly dope supporting cast that includes Tig Notaro, Octavia Spencer, and esteemed character actress Margo Martindale.
The only thing I know for sure is that if Mark Wahlberg stars in a film in which he adopts three children and lovingly learns to nurture and support them but does not utter the line “say hi to your mother for me” it will be an actual crime.
Check out the trailer below, along with a behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting Anders bringing this based-on-a-true-story to life. Instant Family hits theaters November 16.
Here is the official synopsis for Instant Family:
When Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl (Isabela Moner), they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must hilariously try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hopes of becoming a family. INSTANT FAMILY is inspired by the real events from the life of writer/director Sean Anders and also stars Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale.