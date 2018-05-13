Exclusive ‘Into the Badlands’ Clip: Blind Cannibal Assassins’ Attack!

0

The Wuxia-flavored fight scenes on AMC’s Into the Badlands are one of the most underappreciated delights on TV right now. Set in a feudal future society after a mysterious apocalyptic event reshaped society, Into the Badlands follows the clans and key player that battle for power in the dynastic heirarchy. It’s packed with killer fight scenes, lavish costuming and production design, and an unconventional mythology. It’s a hoot.

If you need another example, this week’s episode is titled “Blind Cannibal Assassins” and promises another batch of big battles and combat scenes. Ahead of the episode’s debut, we’re happy to bring you a glimpse at one of those fights, pitting the assassins against the Widdow and Pilgrim. ‘Blind Cannibal Assassins’ also features the introduction of a new key player, Iron Fist standout Lewis Tan, who debuts as the deadly Gaius Chau.

Created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville), Into the Badlands stars Daniel Wu, Aramis Knight, Emily Beecham, Orla Brady, Ally Ioannides and Nick Frost. The show airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on AMC.

Here’s the official synopsis for Into the Badlands Season 3: