Exclusive ‘Into the Badlands’ Finale Clip: The Widow vs. Chau in Epic Battle of the Barons

AMC’s Into the Badlands is wrapping up its third season this week, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the finale teasing an epic battle of the Barons — the Widow vs. Juliet Chau — with a little bonus Gaius sword play in there too. Set in a feudal future after a mysterious apocalyptic event reshaped society, Into the Badlands follows the clans and key players that battle for power in the dynastic hierarchy. The show has been one of the most underrated gems in recent years, packed with killer fight scenes, lavish costuming and production design, and an unconventional mythology that gets wilder and more interesting with each passing season.
Created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville), Into the Badlands stars Daniel Wu, Aramis Knight, Emily Beecham, Orla Brady, Ally Ioannides, Lewis Tan and Nick Frost. The third season comes to a close tonight with ‘Leopard Catches Cloud’ at 10 p.m. on AMC. Get a sneak peek in our exclusive clip below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Into the Badlands Season 3:
Season three of “Into the Badlands” finds Sunny (Wu) living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie (Frost) and journey back into the Badlands, where The Widow (Beecham) and Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura) are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda (Ioannides) or Waldo (Stephen Lang), The Widow must find new allies in Lydia (Brady) and in Nathaniel Moon (Augustus) — the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny and Bajie in Season 2. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim (Ceesay) arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of “peace,” old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.