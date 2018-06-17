Exclusive ‘Into the Badlands’ Finale Clip: The Widow vs. Chau in Epic Battle of the Barons

0

AMC’s Into the Badlands is wrapping up its third season this week, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the finale teasing an epic battle of the Barons — the Widow vs. Juliet Chau — with a little bonus Gaius sword play in there too. Set in a feudal future after a mysterious apocalyptic event reshaped society, Into the Badlands follows the clans and key players that battle for power in the dynastic hierarchy. The show has been one of the most underrated gems in recent years, packed with killer fight scenes, lavish costuming and production design, and an unconventional mythology that gets wilder and more interesting with each passing season.

Created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville), Into the Badlands stars Daniel Wu, Aramis Knight, Emily Beecham, Orla Brady, Ally Ioannides, Lewis Tan and Nick Frost. The third season comes to a close tonight with ‘Leopard Catches Cloud’ at 10 p.m. on AMC. Get a sneak peek in our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Into the Badlands Season 3: