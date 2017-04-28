Exclusive ‘Into the Badlands’ Clip Gives Sunny a Deadly Opponent He Can’t Fight

0

It finally happened! At the end of last week’s Into the Badlands, Sunny (Daniel Wu) and his new travel companion Baije (Nick Frost) finally found M.K. (Aramis Knight), reuniting the powerful young warrior with his mentor for the first time since the Season One finale. It’s enough to make you all warm and fuzzy. But this is Into the Badlands, which means a few fists, knees, and elbows came flying in to cut the happy moment short.

Last week’s big reunion wrapped up with an even bigger battle, pitting our trio of underdog heroes against the force of three abbots. And they almost got away clean, but Cyan blasted off a pressure point attack, leaving Sunny incapacitated in the episode’s final moments. Wondering what that was all about? Baije explains just how deadly and dire a situation Sunny has landed himself in, in our exclusive clip below and be sure to read how they pull off those crazy fight scenes in my behind-the-scenes report.

Peep this Sunday’s #IntotheBadlands with our exclusive clip that shows how Sunny’s holding up after that big battle. @AMC_TV pic.twitter.com/pkhWp5Px9F — Collider (@Collider) April 28, 2017

Here’s the official Into the Badlands Season Season 2 synopsis:

Into the Badlands Season 2 finds Sunny (Daniel Wu) and M.K. (Aramis Knight) separated and scattered to the wind, each imprisoned in unlikely places. While M.K. struggles to control his powers, Sunny is determined to fight his way back into the Badlands to find his family or die trying. On their journey, Clipper and Colt are assisted by mysterious, new allies whose motivations may be anything but pure. Meanwhile, The Widow (Emily Beecham) continues to consolidate power against the other Barons, while a dark and mysterious threat prepares to exact revenge on them all. Alliances are struck, friendships betrayed, and by season’s end, Sunny and M.K.’s lives will be forever altered with devastating consequences.

Into the Badlands airs on AMC, Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.