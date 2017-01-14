‘Into the Badlands’ Season 2 Trailer Teases More Bonkers, Bloody Action

0

Get ready for an ass-kicking bonanza. AMC has released the first trailer for Into the Badlands Season 2, and it looks like the sophomore season is upping the ante in every way. The fight scenes are bigger and bloodier, and now that Sunny (Daniel Wu) has left behind his life as a Clipper (though it sure looks like that didn’t go at all as planned) and journeyed beyond The Badlands, the series is introducing a host of new series and locales. Locales that are boosted by the Season 2 production shift to Ireland, and all the gorgeous, lush terrain that comes with it.

Season 2 finds Sunny on a mission to get back into The Badlands to rescue his family, and he’s joined on his journey by a new buddy/burden in the form Nick Frost‘s Bajie, a fellow mining slave. But the real star of the show here is The Widow (Emily Beecham), who’s cutting a brutal path in her quest to become the ruler of The Badlands, teaming up with Waldo (Stephen Lang), and as usual, rocking some incredible ensembles all the while.

Here’s the official synopsis for Into the Badlands Season 2:

Into the Badlands Season 2 finds Sunny (Daniel Wu) and M.K. (Aramis Knight) separated and scattered to the wind, each imprisoned in unlikely places. While M.K. struggles to control his powers, Sunny is determined to fight his way back into the Badlands to find his family or die trying. On their journey, Clipper and Colt are assisted by mysterious, new allies whose motivations may be anything but pure. Meanwhile, The Widow (Emily Beecham) continues to consolidate power against the other Barons, while a dark and mysterious threat prepares to exact revenge on them all. Alliances are struck, friendships betrayed, and by season’s end, Sunny and M.K.’s lives will be forever altered with devastating consequences.

Into the Badlands returns to AMC Sunday, March 19 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT