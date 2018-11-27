Movie Talk: ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel & All-Female Spinoff in the Works

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Jordan Peele reveals the plot synopsis for the Candyman sequel at MGM and announces that Nia DaCosta will be directing with a script from Peele and Win Rosenfield.
- THR reports that a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel and a spinoff have been green lit by Sony. Joaquim Dos Santos will direct the sequel with Lauren Montgomery in talks to direct an all female heroes in Spider-Man universe spinoff.
- Disney released a teaser trailer for Artemis Fowl starring Ferdia Shaw and Nonso Anozie and directed by Kenneth Branagh.
- National Board of Review has named Green Book as the best film of 2018.
- Saban Films and Lionsgate released a trailer for The Vanishing starring Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells and directed by Kristoffer Nyholm.